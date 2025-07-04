Bengal tops paddy production with record 256.53L MT in 2024–25

Kolkata: Bengal has once again emerged as the leading paddy-producing state, recording the highest-ever output of 256.53 lakh metric tons in the 2024–25 financial year.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on her social media handle, announced on Thursday that Bengal has reached a ‘historical milestone’ in agricultural production.

Taking to X, Banerjee stated: “I am delighted to share that West Bengal has achieved a historic milestone in agricultural production. In the year 2024 to 2025, our farmers produced 256.53 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, the highest ever recorded in any year. This reaffirms Bengal’s position as the leading paddy-producing state in the country.”

Banerjee also narrated how the unyielding spirit of farmers in Bengal made it possible despite adverse situations, including the cyclone ‘Dana’ and widespread floods. “Despite facing adversities such as Cyclone Dana and widespread flooding in several districts, the unyielding spirit of our farmers, backed by people-first policies like Krishak Bandhu, Bangla Shasya Bima, farm mechanisation, khajna waiver, Sufal Bangla, and assured procurement has made this achievement possible,” Banerjee further stated. After the Mamata Banerjee government came to power in 2011, a great deal of improvement has taken place in the agricultural sector as well. The income of farmers has increased manifold. They are also getting the benefits of the crop insurance extended by the state government. The Chief Minister in her social media post also stated: “Since 2011, Bengal has seen a quantum leap in agricultural productivity, with maize, pulses, oilseeds, and aromatic rice witnessing multi-fold growth.” She also conveyed her gratitude to the farmers of the state who have toiled hard to achieve this milestone.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our farmers, sharecroppers, tenant farmers, agricultural labourers, and all my brothers and sisters involved in the farming sector. They’re the backbone of our nation and their contributions are unmatched and deeply cherished,” Banerjee added.