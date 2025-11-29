‘Bengal tops India’s MICE map with over Rs 1,100 cr biz in 2025–26’

Kolkata: Bengal has emerged as India’s top MICE Destination with 1,200 events and more than Rs 1,100 crore business in 2025–26, said Nandini Chakravorty, Additional Chief Secretary who is also in charge of several other departments, including Tourism, while speaking at the 9th edition of the CII Travel East 2025, organised by the CII Suresh Neotia Centre of Excellence for Leadership in Kolkata on Friday.

Citing the latest ICPP annual report, Chakravorty mentioned that in 2025-26, the state hosted 1,200 MICE events, generating business of over Rs 1,100 crore and revenue exceeding Rs 200 crore till October 2025.

Chakravorty said that Kolkata hotels are already sold out and having 100 per cent occupancy until March 2026, reflecting the state’s strong MICE appeal despite the absence of direct international connectivity.

Bengal is already having the 2nd highest Foreign Tourist Arrival (FTA) wherein the highest foreign visitor footprints have come from the USA, Russia, Italy, UK and Nepal, underscoring rising global interest even without direct flight links.

In addition to MICE, the state government is also prioritising heritage tourism, culinary tourism, and sustainable tourism to safeguard its ecologically fragile zones. Abhishek Kumar Tiwary, Managing Director, West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd during the event highlighted the remarkable growth of homestays in the state, particularly in North Bengal, which now hosts over 5,400 registered homestays—ranking second in the country.

Prashant Sharma, Managing Director, SKM Group, noted that Bengal’s five diverse geographical zones, coupled with its status as a cultural

powerhouse, are being effectively amplified by the State government to strengthen the tourism sector.

He added that these focused efforts have significantly contributed to Bengal achieving the second-ranked position in Foreign Tourist Arrivals in the country.