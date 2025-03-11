‘Bengal tops in MSME mfg industries in India; leads in women-led enterprises’

Kolkata: Bengal achieved a significant milestone by securing the top position in worker engagement within the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) manufacturing sector, accounting for 13.81 per cent of the total workforce.

This recognition comes from the annual survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises conducted by the National Statistics Office under the Government of India, further highlighting the state’s achievements in industrial growth.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement on her social media site on Monday.

She also expressed her happiness after her government achieved this remarkable feat.

“Happy to share that the recently published findings of the “Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises” conducted by the National Statistics Office, Government of India, once again establishes Bengal’s top position in (MSME) manufacturing industries and, simultaneously, our women’s wonderful performance there,” Banerjee said in her post on X.

She also highlighted some key findings of the survey carried out by the Central government.

As she stated in her post: “The major highlights of this survey are: 1. West Bengal tops in the country in terms of workers engaged in “Manufacturing Enterprises” (13.81%). 2. At all-India level, West Bengal shares the maximum percentage of “Manufacturing” enterprises (16.02%) and “Other Service” enterprises (13.09%). 3. West Bengal boasts the highest percentage (36.4%) of female headed establishments in India. 4. West Bengal shares the highest percentage (12.73%) in female workers in ‘Unincorporated Sector Enterprises’.”

Since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power in 2011, the total credit disbursement to the MSME sector by the state government has already touched Rs 8.77 lakh crore. The registration of MSMEs on the Udyam Portal from April to December, 2024 has gone up by 19.32 per cent compared to the corresponding figure of 2023.

State government data say about 4.24 lakh MSMEs registered themselves during the April-December period last year on this portal. The total number of MSMEs on the Udyam portal was around 14.26 lakh from the date of the new registration system.

State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in her Budget speech in the Assembly recently said that the total credit disbursement of the state government to the MSME sector reached Rs 8.77 lakh crore.