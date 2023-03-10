‘Bengal to soon become cradle for red & white sandalwood plantations’

kolkata: Bengal will soon become the cradle for red and white sandalwood plantations with the state Forest department deciding to foster numerous sandalwood forests across South Bengal.



Previously, sandalwood was only cultivated in some specific forests of South India. However, recent research done by Bengal scientists has claimed that Bengal too can incubate sandalwood trees.

To carry forward the project, 25 forests in South Bengal have been marked out. Locals are also encouraged to come forward and obtain sandalwood saplings from the forest department, which they can then plant in their own homes. The Forest Department will provide the necessary details on how to plant and nurture the tree. If planted now, any sandalwood tree will fetch lakhs on maturity.

To begin with, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts in Junglemahal will be supplied with thousands of saplings of red and white sandalwood. About 15 thousand saplings of white sandalwood and 10 thousand saplings of red sandalwood will be planted in West Midnapore, while in Jhargram the numbers will be 6 thousand and 10 thousand, respectively. The officials of the forest department have assured that they are keeping a strict eye so that the cost of planting the trees could not inhibit the project.

“Both red and white sandalwood have countless benefits and could play a vital part in boosting the economy of the state,” state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said.

The centre of the trunk of red sandalwood, known as ‘heartwood’ has medicinal purposes. It is used in treating coughs, digestive tract problems, fluid retention and for blood purification. The wood of the tree is used in making various kinds of antique furniture.

On the other hand, white sandalwood is used for treating fever, common cold, cough, bronchitis, and sore mouth and throat.

It is also useful for liver disease, gallbladder problems, headaches, and specific conditions of the heart and blood vessels. Apart from the medicinal benefits, sandalwood is widely used in making cosmetics and flavouring aromatic foods and beverages.