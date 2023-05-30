Bengal to recruit 1.25 lakh people, announces Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced the recruitment of 1.25 lakh people in different government jobs in the next year.



She reiterated that her government is committed to finishing the recruitment of 11,000 primary teachers and 14,500 upper primary teachers, whose posts are lying vacant at the earliest.

“We have laid special emphasis on creating more employment and several big projects are happening in the state which will generate huge employment opportunities. In the meantime, we have also stressed upon new recruitments in state government,“ Banerjee said at a press conference in Nabanna.

According to Banerjee, 2,200 professors will be recruited in colleges and universities across the state.

The other recruitments that will be put into effect are 20,000 cops, the process for which has already begun.

As many as 12,000 people will be recruited for Group D posts and another 3,000 for Group C. About 3,000 excise constables will also be engaged.

The health sector which has seen massive development under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee is also planning to recruit 2,000 doctors and another 7,000 nurses. About 2,000 community health workers and 7,000 Asha workers will also be engaged.

The Social Welfare department that runs schemes like Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, Rupashree and Widow Pension among others will be recruiting 9,493 Anganwadi workers and 13,926 Anganwadi helpers.

Banerjee also announced hiring another 17,800 people in various state government jobs.

Among the big projects that are coming up in the state which will generate huge employment are the Deocha Pachami coal block project at Muhammad Bazar in Birbhum, the Shale Gas project at Asansol-Durgapur, the oil drilling project at Ashoknagar in North 24-Parganas, the Amritsar-Dankuni freight corridor, the Jungle Sundari Karmanagari at Raghunathpur, Purulia to name a few. The state government has also initiated projects like the Students Credit Card and Bhabisyat Credit Card for the self-reliance of the youths in the state. The Utkarsh Bangla project in Technical Education is also aimed in the same direction.

Banerjee is likely to meet a section of DA agitators on Wednesday.