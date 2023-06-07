Bengal to participate as partner state at BIMSTEC ’23

West Bengal government will be participating as a partner state in the upcoming ‘BIMSTEC Expo and Conclave 2023’ which is to be held in Kolkata, this month.

The event, hosted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), will be held from June 13 to June 15. It will witness the participation of eight Foreign, Industry and Commerce ministers from the BIMSTEC region and key stakeholders from the government, business, and academic sectors to discuss and explore opportunities for enhancing trade, investment, and socio-economic collaboration within the BIMSTEC region.

Alongside the Bengal government, the Sikkim government will be the other partner state.

The event is expected to witness the gathering of over 400 trade and Industry representatives from seven countries.

This includes over 190 international delegates from six countries. The conclave will have focused sessions on topics such as trade facilitation, agri/food, infrastructure development, digital connectivity, sustainable tourism, advancement of healthcare, tea, gems and jewellery, climate change, start-ups and fostering innovation. Around 50 stalls at the expo will provide a platform for businesses to showcase their products, services, and innovations.