Bengal to move SC against Guv’s decisions on univs bypassing state govt

The state Education department is planning to approach the Supreme Court on the role of Governor C V Ananda Bose who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities.

State Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday while speaking to a group of journalists spoke on the University Coordination Centre (UCC) created by the Chancellor. He reportedly said there is unprecedented interference in higher education. He also added that the department is planning to approach the Apex Court on the matter.

On the same day, the Governor conducted a UCC meeting with 16 Vice-Chancellors of state universities at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), where discussions had taken place on different issues in connection with the education sector, particularly higher education.

Two other Vice-Chancellors from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh had also attended the meeting on Monday.

A section of academicians had earlier cited the “severe crisis” being faced by the state higher education institutions in the absence of full-term vice-chancellors in public universities.