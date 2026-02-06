Bengal to modernise 25 cities; ‘Swasthya Sathi’ for gig workers

Kolkata: In a push for holistic growth, the state government will modernise key locations across Bengal, transforming them into business- and job-friendly modern cities.



Another key move was the inclusion of gig workers under state social security schemes like Swasthya Sathi.

“To provide social security coverage to gig workers, I am happy to extend the benefits of our existing social scheme Swasthya Sathi to these workers. A large number of gig workers are engaged in this sector,” Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in her Budget speech.

According to the Interim Budget, the modernisation will be carried out in cities like Howrah, Diamond Harbour, Burdwan, Durgapur, Bolpur, Krishnanagar, Barasat, Raiganj, Siliguri, Berhampore, Malda, Kalyani, Srirampur, Andal, Bankura, Purulia, Digha, Midnapore, Jhargram, NKDA area, Gangarampur, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling.

The government will form a committee to explore how the project can be taken up without affecting the existing inhabitants of these cities.

Interestingly, the Interim Budget allocates Rs 5,700 crore to the Minority Affairs Department and Rs 920 crore for North Bengal, believed to be a stronghold of the BJP.

Landless agricultural labourers will receive annual financial assistance of Rs 4,000 each, paid in two instalments of Rs 2,000 during Rabi and Kharif seasons. To reduce the cost of cultivation for small and marginal farmers, all fees and charges for irrigation through government tubewell and RLI schemes have been completely waived. Bhattacharya announced an extension of the exemption of agricultural income tax on green tea leaves for another fiscal year till March 31, 2027, and the exemption of cess on tea production has also been extended.

To reduce the burden of medical expenses of the pensioners, the state government has proposed that the limit of cashless treatment will be enhanced up to 75 per cent of the additional expenditure beyond Rs 2 lakh.

The pensioners were currently entitled to cashless treatment up to Rs 2 lakh under the state health scheme.