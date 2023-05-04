Bengal to launch health ATM to offer free diagonistic facilities to govt employees at workplaces

kolkata: In an unprecedented move, the state Health department is set to introduce new health ATM facilities by the virtue of which the government employees will get free diagnostic facilities at their workplaces.



The facilities, dubbed as “cloud clinic health ATM”, would be started in a number of government offices. According to sources, the state Health department in collaboration with Bengal Chemical is going to conduct 55 types of diagnostic tests for the government employees at free of cost in several offices which include state secretariat at Nabanna, Swasthya Bhawan, Bikash Bhawan, Kolkata Municipal Corporation etc.

Sources said that artificial intelligence will be used in carrying out 55 tests which include sugar tests, blood pressure tests, ECG, Lipid profile, covid, dengue, malaria, typhoid blood group tests, hemoglobin, creatinine, BMI. What is going to be interesting is that the reports of all these tests will be available within a few minutes because of artificial intelligence. Health ATMs designed with artificial intelligence will serve the people in many ways. Once the employees step into the ATMs and provide the information, they will be recorded on a cloud based mechanism. When a person will undergo the tests for the second time, he/she will get to see the previous reports as well. It will help them get a comparative figure. All the reports will be sent to the people through emails or whatsapp. These ATMs will also provide the people a diet chart on the basis of their medical reports. Personal health cards with QR codes will be available from the ATM machines.

Once the service is launched, thousands of government employees in these offices will be able to undertake several tests completely free. They would have to pay a huge amount for getting these tests done from private diagnostic centres.