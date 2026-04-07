Bengal to keep air ambulance helicopter ready for Assembly polls

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will keep an air ambulance helicopter ready for emergency evacuation and relief operations during the 2026 Assembly elections, with deployment planned for 45 days from early April to May.



The helicopter, to be hired on a wet lease basis, will be stationed at the Flying Training Institute in Behala and deployed across the state and adjoining states sharing borders with West Bengal, as required during the poll period. A senior Transport Department official said the hiring is being done as per the instructions of the Election Commission.

The Transport Department has invited bids for the service, seeking one air-conditioned, twin-engine helicopter configured in air ambulance mode, equipped to carry at least one stretcher along with seating accommodation for at least two companions. The aircraft will also be suitable for VIP movement and emergency passenger transport.

The contract provides for a minimum flying commitment of 45 hours over the 45-day period. Flight operations, routes and sectors will be determined by the state government based on operational requirements.

According to the tender conditions, the helicopter should not be more than 20 years old and must comply with all aviation regulations. The operator will be responsible for maintaining continuous readiness of the aircraft, trained crew, maintenance, insurance and regulatory clearances. Daily flight logs and operational records must be maintained and submitted to the authorities.

The state government will reimburse airport-related levies and provide support services at helipads, including fire, ambulance and security arrangements.