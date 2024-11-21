Bengal to host ‘Silper Samadhan’ camps from Dec 2 to 20

Kolkata: The state government will host ‘Silper Samadhan’ (Solution to Industry) programme at all block and municipality levels in Bengal from December 2 to 20 for awareness and enrollment in various schemes of the MSME department in the state.

As many as 550 camps will be hosted during this period and the plan is to hold camps for a duration of six days (excluding Sunday) in each of the 344 blocks.

The state MSME department in March 2024, notified four new schemes – Scheme of Death Benefit for Weavers & Artisans of West Bengal, West Bengal Handloom and Khadi Weavers Financial Benefit Scheme 2024, West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024 and West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Interest Subsidy Scheme.

Considering the fact that the camps will have the presence of bankers, departments like Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Affairs, Horticulture, Panchayats and Rural Development, Technical Education will also be part of the camp.

All these departments have bank-related activities and the common people can come up at the camps for solutions related to delay in getting assistance in various schemes. Udyam registration and GeM registration will also be taken up in these camps.

State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has already held a meeting and issued instructions regarding the holding of the camps.

This is the second year that such a programme is being taken up by the

state government.