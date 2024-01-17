Bengal to honour Asian Games & Nat'l Para Games winners

Kolkata: The state government will be bestowing special honour on the medal winners of the 19th Asian Games and National Para Games. The ceremony will be held on January 25 at Dhana Dhanya Auditorium or at Netaji Indoor Stadium.



“The sportspersons from Bengal who have won medals at the 19th Asian Games and National Para Games will be felicitated by the state government. About 322 sportspersons who have won gold, silver and bronze in the two sporting events will be handed over cash prizes and kind,” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday. She added that the felicitation programme will be held on January 25 and the state government will be spending Rs 7 crore in connection with

this programme.