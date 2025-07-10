Bengal to frame global export promotion strategy for Khadi and village products

Kolkata: In a bid to take rural Bengal’s traditional products, such as Khadi textiles, handicrafts, herbal goods and other village industry items, to international markets, the Bengal government has decided to frame an export promotion strategy.

Sources confirmed that the West Bengal Khadi & Village Industries Board (WBKVIB) has invited proposals to appoint a consultant for framing and executing such an export promotion strategy.

According to a recently floated tender, the selected consultant will be tasked with designing and delivering a comprehensive export facilitation programme that includes capacity building, branding support, certification guidance and international trade linkage services for micro and small-scale producers operating under the Khadi and village industries sector.

A Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises & Textiles (MSME&T) department official said that the core objective is to build export preparedness among rural artisans and entrepreneurs through targeted training in export documentation, packaging and quality standards, compliance with international regulations and digital and offline marketing strategies. The appointed agency will also be responsible for facilitating participation in national and international trade fairs, buyer-seller meets and B2B platforms.

The Board aims to support a wide range of traditional and eco-friendly products typically produced in Bengal’s village industries, including handspun textiles, handmade paper goods, wellness products and craft items, with the goal of creating sustainable livelihood opportunities through global trade integration. The engagement will be governed by a structured monitoring system, with deliverables and reporting mechanisms outlined in the tender. This initiative forms part of the Khadi Board’s broader vision to modernise rural industries and help Bengal’s traditional artisans tap into new markets by equipping them with the knowledge, certifications and networks necessary to thrive in the global economy, said the official.