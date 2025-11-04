Bengal to fight malnutrition with fortified rice in ration system

Kolkata: In a fresh push to fight malnutrition and micronutrient deficiency, the Bengal government has launched an initiative to fortify rice distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) with essential nutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12.

The programme aims to make the state’s food security network serve as a stronger nutrition platform for PDS beneficiaries, particularly those at risk of anaemia and other diet-related deficiencies.

Sources said the department of Food and Supplies has invited bids from local manufacturers to supply Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) to rice mills across the state for the 2025–26 and 2026–27 kharif marketing seasons. The bid-cum-expression of interest seeks to determine the rate of supply and empanel eligible manufacturers located within Bengal for a two-year term under the rice fortification programme being rolled out in phases across India.

Each fortified kernel—made from rice powder blended with micronutrients—will contain prescribed levels of iron, vitamin B12 and folic acid set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

When mixed with regular rice at a 1:100 ratio, the fortified rice will closely resemble normal rice in texture and taste, making it suitable for large-scale public distribution. The state’s tentative requirement has been estimated at about 3,800 tonnes of fortified kernels per month, to be delivered directly to rice mills in 21 districts empanelled with the department. Only enlisted manufacturers within the state will be permitted to supply FRK at rates fixed through the bidding process, inclusive of transport, GST and other taxes, officials said. Each batch of FRK will be recorded on the FoRTrace digital portal and tested at NABL-accredited laboratories before blending.

Manufacturers will have to follow Good Manufacturing and Hygienic Practices, maintain batch-wise traceability and deliver consignments within seven days of receiving supply orders. Sub-standard or non-compliant lots will be rejected for human consumption and diverted for use as animal feed, in keeping with the tender norms.

Officials said the initiative reflects the state’s effort to move from food sufficiency toward nutrition sufficiency, linking its ration network directly with improved public health outcomes and long-term nutritional security.