Bengal to deploy ex-Army, Air Force, Navy men in state hosps as security officer

Kolkata: In a bid to enhance security arrangements in all government-run hospitals in the state, the Bengal government has taken a unique decision to deploy retired Army, Navy, Air Force officials and police personnel as security officers in the hospitals.



The state government on Tuesday issued an order to the police superintendents of the districts urging them to prepare a list of Army and police personnel who have retired from their respective services in the past two years and are willing to manage the security issue in the hospitals. The order said that retired inspectors, deputy superintendents, additional SPs and Ex-Army, Ex-Navy, Ex-Air Force personnel “in the rank of Naib Subedar/ Subedar/ Captain/ Major or equivalent ranks”, can be deployed as security officers at the health facilities – Medical College & Hospital, District Hospital and Super Specialty hospitals if they are willing to undertake the job.

“For supervision of the security arrangements at the important government hospitals – medical colleges, district hospitals, super specialty hospitals retired police, Army, Navy, Air Force officials shall be deployed. Necessary remuneration as per the existing guidelines of the state Finance Department shall be done for the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal,” reads the order.

State government has urged all the district SPs to collect details of police officers who have retired from the rank of Inspectors, deputy SPs, and additional SPs in the last two years, physically fit and willing to work as security officers in the hospitals.

The SPs will also have to collect details of Ex-Army, Ex-Navy, Ex-Air Force personnel in the rank of Naib Subedar/ Subedar/ Captain/ Major or equivalent ranks from District Sainik Kalyan Board and are physically fit and willing to work as security officers. The SPs have been directed to send the list of retired officials to the concerned authorities by 11 am on August 24.