Bengal to auction over 9 acres in Digha for hotel projects

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has floated two separate e-auctions to allot more than nine acres of land in Digha for development of hotels and commercial infrastructure, in a move aimed at strengthening planned tourism growth along the coast, officials said.



The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (WBHIDCO) has floated a tender where the state has put up two consolidated land parcels measuring 6.88 acres and 2.29 acres at Mouza Paschim Gadadharpur in East Midnapore district. Together, the parcels span about 9.17 acres and comprise 42 LR plots.

According to officials, the 6.88-acre parcel consists of 30 LR plots, while the 2.29-acre parcel covers 12 LR plots. Both are being offered on a freehold basis strictly for setting up hotels and commercial activities.

An official said the initiative is intended to attract established corporate entities to develop quality hospitality infrastructure in Digha, one of Bengal’s most visited seaside destinations.

“The focus is on regulated coastal development, improved visitor amenities and employment generation,” the official added.

Sources said the 6.88-acre plot carries a starting price of Rs 123.97 crore while the 2.29-acre parcel has a base price of Rs 41.29 crore.

Both sites are located around 390 metres from the sea shore and fall within the coastal regulation zone, requiring successful bidders to obtain necessary statutory and CRZ clearances before commencing construction. Developers will be required to begin work within the stipulated timeframe and complete construction within five years of taking possession, officials said.