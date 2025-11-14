Bengal: TMC accuses ECI, UIDAI of ‘pre-planned move’ after 34L Aadhaar deactivation

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has raised serious concerns over the reported deactivation of nearly 34 lakh Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals in Bengal, accusing the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) of orchestrating a “pre-planned exercise” to delete genuine voters’ names.

The ruling party questioned the credibility of UIDAI’s data and its coordination with the ECI. TMC spokesperson Arup Chakraborty alleged inconsistencies in UIDAI’s stance, noting that it had earlier denied collecting state-wise deactivation data.

The party warned of massive protests and legal steps if any genuine voters were removed from the rolls.