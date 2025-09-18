Bengal tightens fund disbursal for ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme

Kolkata: The Bengal government has tightened fund disbursal under the “Banglar Bari” housing scheme with a special audit team and a mobile App-based cross-verification.

The BDOs, SDOs, police officers, and other officials will conduct ground-level checks. Complaints, to be dropped in boxes at DM, SDO, and BDO offices, must be resolved within five working days.

Preliminary beneficiary lists are due October 10, displayed till November 10, and finalised by November 30 after Gram Sabha approval. Strict action targets misuse of funds. Since December 2024, 12 lakh families have received Rs 1.2 lakh each; another 16 lakh will benefit by May 2026, with 50 lakh families ultimately covered.