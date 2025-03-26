Bengal the new destination for biz from across the globe: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister, who is on a tour of the UK, on Tuesday said that her state has become the new destination for all entrepreneurs from across the globe as she offers a “business friendly” environment with “clear policies”.

She made this remark while addressing an industries’ meet in London during an ‘Interactive Session on Opportunities in West Bengal.’

“Why all the captains of Industries are investing in Bengal, it is because Bengal is in good financial and mental health and there is no tension. We are a business-friendly government with clear policies. We have an industrial economic policy, logistic policy, sports promotion policy and renewable energy manufacturing policy. We are also formulating a robust policy for the global capability centre which is a growing demand. We have plans for an industrial economic corridor and we will do it,” Banerjee said.

“We have so many industrial parks. If you want to invest, land will not be an issue. In 2024, we have surpassed almost all the other states in the country,” the Chief Minister added.

Banerjee also asserted that Bengal’s earlier glory that faded during the erstwhile Left Front regime is getting restored. “In manufacturing, we are number 1. Earlier, Bengal had been number 1 in manufacturing and engineering. The glory was lost due to the previous regime. In MSME we are number 1 in the country. No man days are lost in Bengal now. There is 24x7 electric supply in Bengal. Once Deocha Pachami is completed, there will be no power crisis in the next 100 years,” Banerjee told the gathering.

Bolstering her claim as to why Bengal is the new destination of the world, Banerjee presented a detailed data where she said that the state’s GDP grew by 6.80 per cent whereas India’s GDP grew by 6.37 per cent. “We have increased our own tax revenues by 4.73 times. Bengal has emerged as the champion of social sector schemes. About 94 social sector schemes are being run. I will speak on them in detail during my Oxford lecture. Our state development schemes expenditure increased by 7.80 times, capital expenditure increased by 11 times, social sector expenditure by 13.39 times, agriculture and allied sector 10.17 times, physical sector expenditure by 5.25 times.”

She further pointed out: “Bengal reduced the unemployment rate by 46 per cent from 2017/18 to 2023/24. Don’t you think it’s a big achievement? Under the poverty alleviation programme is being implemented. In 2011, around 57.60 per cent were below the poverty line while now the figure stood at 8.60 per cent. Inflation rate of India was at 4.74 per cent while in the case of Bengal, it was only at 3.94 per cent.”

“If you invest you will be gainer. In BGBS, we have so far received investment proposals of more than Rs 19 lakh crore out of which 13 lakh crore have already been implemented and rest are under process. Land map policy is ready,” Banerjee told the industrialists. The Chief Minister once again urged the reintroduction of a flight between London and Kolkata.

Chief Secretary Manok Pant said: “Bengal is one of the fastest growing states in India. Strategically positioned as the gateway of Eastern and North Eastern India as well as south-east Asia, our state offers a very dynamic business environment with strong infrastructure, skilled workforce and very stable and very progressive policies. Bengal has emerged as one of the most attractive destinations.”

The industrialists accompanying the Chief Minister said that Bengal means business.

CK Dhanuka stated: “Extremely happy with the operations in West Bengal. Our one plant was inaugurated in 2013 and the second plant last year. Third plant will be opening in 2027. Happy that I am in West Bengal.”

Harshvardhan Neotia said: “In BGBS we announced Rs 15,000 crore investments in next 5 years. Headquartered in Kolkata, 70 per cent of our investments are in Bengal. Happy and successful there.”

Mehul Mohanka said: “Bengal is the best place to invest and grow. We will be investing 30 million dollars close to Rs 300 crore over a period of time in expanding our operation in Kalyani which will benefit 500 families.”

Rudra Chatterjee said: “Bengal is the fastest growing region. 100 billion dollar GDP turned to 240 billion dollars in the past 10 years. About 240 billion GDP will turn into to 500 billion dollars in the next 10 years”

Saswata Goenka said: “Bengal proved to be a good place for business. The Chief Minister is decisive, extremely accessible, leading from the front.”

Sanjay Budhia said: “We stay in Bengal by choice and not by compulsion. CM has made a synergy committee. Bengal has the largest leather complex, hosiery park and now it’s time for IT.”