Bengal teachers’ associations express concerns over implementation of human resource management sys

Kolkata: Teachers’ associations from several state-aided universities across Bengal have raised concerns over the state government’s plan to implement the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) in higher education institutions. In a joint Press conference held on Friday at Kolkata Press Club, the associations urged the government to reconsider the policy.

The Press meet was attended by teachers’ bodies from Jadavpur University (JUTA), Calcutta University (CUTA), Rabindra Bharati University (RBUTA), Vidyasagar University (VUTA), Burdwan University (BUTA) and others, along with teachers from Presidency University, MAKAUT and other institutions. The West Bengal College and University Teachers’ Association (WBCUTA) also supported the concerns.

The associations referred to a recent directive from the state’s Higher Education department, issued on March 28, 2025, regarding HRMS implementation. The teachers argued that the system, in which the vice-chancellor, registrar and finance officer currently serve as Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), a role they fear would be replaced by officials appointed by the Higher Education department. They contended that this change could undermine university autonomy and violate existing university laws. Concerns were also raised about the centralisation of financial control, which would affect crucial functions such as salary disbursements, provident funds and retirement benefits. The teachers feared that the government could withhold salaries or transfer staff under broad terms like “public interest,” potentially leading to misuse of power.

Further concerns included the possible introduction of biometric attendance systems, which the teachers believe could reduce universities to administrative arms of the Higher Education department.

The associations urged the government to reconsider its stance. If the policy is not revised, they warned that they would be forced to initiate a sustained movement, both on the streets and in the courts, to protect the rights of university employees and safeguard the autonomy of public-funded institutions.