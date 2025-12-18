Bengal targets 20% renewable energy by 2030

Kolkata: West Bengal aims to meet 20 per cent of its energy requirement from renewable sources by 2030, said Md. Ghulam Rabbani, Minister-in-Charge of the Department of Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources (NES).

Addressing the 15th edition of the Energy Conclave 2025 organised by the CII Eastern Region, Rabbani said the state government is exploring integrated renewable models that combine solar power with other sources such as biomass and hybrid systems.

With renewables already accounting for 25.12 per cent of Bengal’s total energy potential, the emphasis, he said, is on making clean energy solutions more accessible and affordable for agricultural, residential and commercial consumers to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

Additional Chief Secretary of the NES department Barun Kumar Ray, said electricity demand in the state is projected to grow steadily—by about 5 per cent annually in the utility sector and 19 per cent in the captive segment—over the next two to three decades.

Under the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO) trajectory set by the Union Power Ministry, renewable procurement is mandated to increase from 30 per cent at present to 50 per cent by 2030.

For Bengal, Ray said, this translates into ambitious capacity targets of 15 GW by 2026 and 25 GW by 2032, opening up significant opportunities for investors. He added that investments of around Rs 65,000–70,000 crore would be required for the state’s renewable energy transition. On waste-to-energy initiatives, Ray said the state is considering setting up 8 to 12 new plants by 2026 to ensure complete waste processing coverage and support circular economy goals.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata, Andrew Fleming highlighted the UK–India partnership in advancing renewable energy, stressing collaboration to ensure an equitable transition, strengthen energy security, expand access and support reforms to enhance storage, flexibility and renewable scaling.