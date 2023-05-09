Bengal takes up year-long drive against dengue, malaria

kolkata: The state government has taken up a year-long anti-dengue and malaria campaign and precautionary measures to restrict the spread of vector-borne diseases.



According to National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme data, the state has registered 57,271 dengue cases last year while more than 14,000 people got infected with malaria.

Prevalence of dengue cases had been higher in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) areas.

Experts are apprehending that the cases may go up further this season if the precautionary measures are not taken on time. Sources said that around 1,200 people have been affected with dengue since January this year. However, no casualty has been reported.

Sources in the Health department said that various civic bodies will prepare a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen surveillance to check dengue and malaria this season.

Anti-dengue campaigns have already been initiated in different districts and also by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC). A meeting was held to check the preparedness of the civic body against dengue and malaria.

The state Health department issues guidelines every year to the civic bodies in order to tackle the situation in some pockets where the dengue and malaria cases are being reported.

The vector control cell of the Health department has been collecting data from all the districts on a regular basis and monitoring the situation.

The district Health officials have already been asked to strengthen surveillance to ensure that there is no accumulated water in any places.

All the laboratories and government hospitals will also have to share data relating to dengue, malaria tests with Swasthya Bhawan on a daily basis.

All the civic bodies are gearing up to put in place adequate mechanisms to check dengue malaria cases ahead of monsoon.