Bengal tables Rs 4.06L cr Interim Budget with welfare, jobs push

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Thursday tabled a Rs 4.06 lakh crore Interim Budget in the state Assembly for the 2026–27 financial year, with emphasis on social security and livelihood generation.



Presenting the Interim Budget, State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya announced higher allocations for flagship welfare schemes, a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for government employees, and a new unemployment support scheme for youths.

The most significant announcement was a monthly hike of Rs 500 under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme from February 2026. Women aged 25–60 years will now receive Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST beneficiaries will get Rs 1,700. An allocation of Rs 15,000 crore has been earmarked for the scheme.

State government employees will get a four per cent DA hike, and the government also announced implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

A new scheme, ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’, was announced for unemployed youths aged 21–40 years, under which beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 per month for up to five years or until employment, whichever is earlier. The scheme will begin on August 15, 2026.

The Budget provided for a Rs 1,000 increase in monthly honorarium for para-teachers, Sikshabandhus, Sahayak/Sahayika, Samprasarak, Mukhya Samprasarak, Special Educators and ASHA workers from April this year.

ASHA workers will get 180 days of maternity leave, while their next of kin will receive a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death before 60 years. Anganwadi workers and helpers will get a Rs 1,000 honorarium hike from April 2026.

The government extended the waiver of Agricultural Income Tax for the tea industry and the cess on tea production till March 31, 2027.

Gig workers will be covered under existing social security schemes, including Swasthya Sathi.

On the development front, the budget proposed a Cultural City at Baruipur, a Sports City at Dumurjala in Howrah, six industrial and economic corridors, and five new industrial parks for small, cottage and medium enterprises. It also announced holistic development of select cities with modern infrastructure.

The remuneration of civic volunteers and Green Police personnel will be increased by Rs 1,000 per month, with an allocation of Rs 150 crore.

The budget proposed annual support of Rs 4,000 for landless agricultural labourers not covered under Krishak Bandhu (Natun).

The highest allocation for 2026–27 was Rs 46,293.09 crore for Panchayats and Rural Development, followed by Rs 42,113.85 crore for Women and Child Development and Rs 41,234.66 crore for School Education.

Addressing a press conference later, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed her government had lifted over 1.72 crore people out of poverty and alleged continued deprivation by the Centre. She said the state’s dues stood at around Rs 2 lakh crore.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the budget as a “desperate attempt to buy votes” and termed it a “hollow political manifesto.”