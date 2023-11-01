Bengal: Syllabus of AI, Data Science of class XI for 2023-24 academic year reduced

KOLKATA: Minor portions of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science have been kept aside from the revised syllabus of the two new subjects included in class XI from the academic year 2023-24 to subside the academic pressure on students due to delay in the start of the course work, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said.



He added that the revised syllabus for the two subjects will only be applicable for the first academic year. Additionally, he assured that the Bengali version of the syllabus and study materials pertaining to the two subjects will also be uploaded on the Council’s website soon.

The Council uploaded the revised syllabus and study material in English on October 30. After receiving multiple queries from the Bengali-medium schools, the Council updated a revised notice on their website stating: “As the Council had already uploaded syllabus on ARTI and DTSC earlier, this may create an unnecessary confusion amongst the teachers and students. It is being stated that some minor portions of the syllabus have been kept aside only for the current academic session. So, all concerned are requested to follow the syllabus being uploaded with the current Notification. Regarding the study materials, the Council has currently uploaded the English version of the material. In a very short period, the Council is planning to come up with the Bengali version also.”

According to a WBCHSE official, 80 to 90 per cent schools affiliated to the Council are Bengali-medium. Hence, queries were raised by schools seeking Bengali version of the study material. This year, the Council has given around 120 schools permission to teach Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Out of which around 90 to 100 schools are Bengali medium. The Council could not share the number of students registered for these two courses for the academic year 2023-24 as the registration is going on but the source claimed that there has been an increase in the number of students and institutions showing interest for the two courses. Hence, according to the source, the Council expects more than 1,000 schools to show interest in the next academic year.