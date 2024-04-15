Bengal: Survey finds 50% people want eco-friendly poll campaigns

Kolkata: A first-of-its-kind survey to investigate the utilisation of plastic in election campaigns in Bengal revealed that nearly 50 per cent of the surveyed population supports a comprehensive approach of implementing strict regulations, providing incentives and educating candidates and voters on eco-friendly practices to minimise its use during campaigns.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently voiced concerns over the environmental risk associated with the use of non-bio-degradable materials in elections. The poll panel has urged political parties to avoid the use of plastic and polythene for election material during campaigns.

“The rampant utilisation of plastic in election campaigns exacerbates the global plastic pollution crisis, tarnishing landscapes, polluting waterways and despoiling natural habitats. It signifies a reckless disregard for the sanctity of the environment and undermines efforts towards sustainability,” said Swati Nandi Chakraborty, principal investigator of ‘Future for Nature’ that conducted the survey.

The survey was distributed electronically among a diverse sample population comprising voters, political campaigners and environmental advocates. A total of 320 responses were collected within a two week period. Six questions were designed to probe participants’ views and experiences regarding the use of plastics in campaigns.

About 19 per cent of those surveyed believed that the most effective approach to minimise plastic waste is through enforcing strict usage regulations.

Around 18.75 per cent of the responders opined incentivising the use of eco-friendly materials while 12.5 per cent advocated educating the candidates and voters about eco-friendly practices. About 49.38 per cent called for implementation of a comprehensive approach. About 31.9 per cent stated that they rarely seek a political party’s environment policies before voting while 22 per cent said that they do.

About 183 people, out of 320, are of the opinion that political parties should prioritise eco-friendly initiatives in their election manifesto. About 92 respondents advocated for encouraging digital outreach over printed material while 72 opted for implementing recycling programmes for campaign materials.

About 156 people said they saw excessive use of plastic material for election campaigns while only 48 of the respondents claimed it was rare. Nearly 103 respondents recognised the need for both awareness and enforcement measures to reduce the use of flex materials during elections.