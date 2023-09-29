Bengal STF seize heroin worth around Rs 1 crore

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed three persons, including an elderly woman with morphine from Berhampore in Murshidabad on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, STF officials were keeping a strict vigil in and around Nowdapara Railgate adjacent to National Highway (NH)-34 in Berhampur.

While waiting, cops spotted three suspects identified as Abdul Hamid alias Burhan and Sohal Rana Sheikh of Palashipara in Nadia along with Gayetri Halder of Lalgola in Murshidabad. They were intercepted and during search of their belongings, about one kg of morphine worth around Rs 1 crore was found.

The morphine was found concealed in multiple packets. The accused persons were arrested and produced at the Berhampore Court on Thursday following which the trio was remanded to police custody for seven days. Morphine is the second last level of manufacturing heroin. After morphine is filtered using some chemicals, heroin is manufactured. Usually, the partially-manufactured heroin is procured from North East India and the contraband is smuggled to Bengal’s Nadia district for the final manufacturing process. Later, the heroin is smuggled out to Bangladesh.