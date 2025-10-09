Bengal STF seize heroin worth about Rs 3 cr in past one week

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has seized heroin worth about Rs 3 crore and arrested four drug peddlers in two different cases during the past one week from Dankuni Railway Station in Hooghly and Kaliganj in Nadia.

According to the police, on Tuesday, October 7 a team of Bengal STF intercepted two persons identified as Hafijul Sikari and (53) Jibrail Mondal in Plassey area while a consignment was getting handed over. The duo was detained and subsequently, the duo was arrested. A case has been registered at the STF Headquarter Police Station in Salt Lake Sector V.

In another incident, cops of Bengal STF conducted a raid at the Dankuni Railway Station on Saturday, October 4 and nabbed two drug peddlers and seized about 1.8 kg heroin. During interrogation, the accused duo identified as Mahirul Biswas of Hariharpara in Murshidabad and Abid Pervez of East Singhbhum in Jharkhand told the cops that the contraband was procured and brought from Dimapur in Nagaland.

They had come to the Dankuni Railway Station to deliver the consignment but before the delivery, police intercepted them. A case was registered at the Belur Government Railway Police Station. Later, STF took over the investigation of the case.