Bengal STF seize banned cough syrup worth Rs 25L

The Special Task Force (STF) of state police nabbed a man and seized about 500 litre phensedyl late on Tuesday night at Ranaghat in Nadia.

Acting on a tip-off, STF officials conducted a raid at Doar Para area near Habibpur under jurisdiction of Ranaghat Police Station and intercepted a light goods vehicle.

During the search, cops found a huge number of phensedyl bottles. Later, the driver of the goods vehicle identified as Achintya Kumar Kirtaniya of Haskhali in Nadia was arrested. STF officials informed that the seized phensedyl is worth about Rs 25 lakh.

Though phensedyl is a medicine which is legal in other states, it is banned in Bengal as a preventive measure for putting a leash on its smuggling. One of the ingredients of phensedyl is codeine phosphate, which is a narcotic drug.