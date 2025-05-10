Bengal STF nabs two JMB terror outfit members

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police arrested two members of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from Nalhati and Murarai in Birbhum late on Thursday night.

According to STF officials, cops learnt that two persons, Ajmal Hossain of Nalhati and Saheb Ali Khan of Murarai, are involved in dissemination of seditious and jihadi activities and propagating the ideology of banned terror outfit JMB.

STF personnel began gathering information about the duo, covertly. Once it was ensured that the duo was involved in “anti-national activities”, police planned raids to nab them.

Late on Thursday night, two teams of the state police STF raided the residence of Hossain and Khan in Nalhati and Murarai. During the raid, police learnt they were part of a terror module which works to spread propaganda against the Indian government and harm the sovereignty and integrity of the country. Several people were being targeted by them.

The duo were given the task to recruit and motivate the Muslim youths to join the terror organisation and radicalise them with a view to wage war against the Indian government. Police also informed that the duo, along with their associates, tried to procure firearms and planned to prepare explosives in order to propagate and practice the ideology of ‘Ghazwatul Hind.’

The sleuths learnt that Hossain earlier tried to sneak into Bangladesh in connection with jihadi activities. It was also found that Hossain has connections with the counterparts of the terror outfit in other parts of the sub-continent.