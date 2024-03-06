Bengal STF nabs 5 people in two separate incidents, seizes phensedyl worth about Rs 2.5 cr

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has nabbed five persons and seized phensedyl worth about Rs 2.5 crore in two separate incidents from West Burdwan and Nadia on Monday.



According to STF officials, on Monday afternoon, STF personnel intercepted a truck bearing registration of Maharashtra on National Highway (NH) 19 under the jurisdiction of Bud Bud Police Station in West Burdwan.

During a search of the truck, as many as 9,300 bottles of phensedyl were found. The approximate market value of the contraband is more than Rs 1.3 crore. The phensedyl bottles were concealed inside plastic sacks and the same was coming from Jharkhand.

Accordingly a case was registered at Bud Bud Police Station and two persons identified as Ankit Kumar and Dhiraj Yadav of Etah in Uttar Pradesh were arrested. The duo was produced at the Asansol Court on Tuesday and was remanded to police custody for two days.

In a separate incident, another team of the STF intercepted a car and a truck on NH-34 near Bahadurpur in Nadia under jurisdiction of Dhubulia Police Station while transferring huge quantity of phensedyl on Monday.

During the raid, STF officials found 7,500 bottles of phensedyl brought to the spot in the truck bearing Uttar Pradesh registration. The contraband was getting shifted to a car bearing West Bengal registration when STF personnel intercepted. The approximate market value of the seized contraband is Rs 1.12 crore. After registering a case, three persons, identified as Achhiruddin Mondal and Malek Seikh of Murutia in Nadia along with Mohit Yadav of Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh,, were nabbed.

They were produced at Additional District Judge, 1st Court in Krishnanagar and have been remanded to police custody for seven days.