Bengal STF books arms dealer, registers 1st case in own police stn

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has registered its first case in its own police station late on Saturday night against a man who was arrested from Farakka in Murshidabad in the evening with several firearms. According to STF officials, on Saturday evening STF officials conducted a raid at the hotel Rajanigandha near the New Farakka bus stand in Murshidabad. Police searched the hotel room rented by a man identified as Satyajeet Ghosh of Bhagalpur Bihar and found four semi-automatic pistols of 7.65 caliber and four pistol magazines. Ghosh was arrested late on Saturday night after a case was registered.

Police learnt that Ghosh is part of an inter-state arms-smuggling racket. He came to Murshidabad and was staying in the said hotel to meet and sell the firearms to his clients. He was produced at the Bidhannagar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, with a prayer for his police custody. The magistrate granted Ghosh 14 days police remand. Meanwhile, STF sources informed that the necessary permission for setting up a new police station of the Bengal STF was granted about a month ago. After making necessary arrangements the first case was registered late on Saturday night. The police station has been named as the STF Headquarters police station.