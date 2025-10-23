Bengal STF arrests 2 interstate arms dealers

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police on Wednesday arrested two alleged interstate arms dealers during a raid at Tarapith in Birbhum district, seizing two semi-automatic pistols and multiple magazines.

Acting on source information, an STF team conducted the raid in front of Jay Ma Tara Hotel at Basic More, beside Birchandrapur Road, under the jurisdiction of Tarapith Police Station, on Wednesday afternoon. The operation led to the arrest of Abhay Kumar Sharma (45), a resident of Munger in Bihar, and Minarul Sk (35) of Mollarpur in Birbhum.

According to police, two improvised 7.65 mm semi-automatic pistols, each loaded with a magazine, were recovered from their possession, along with two additional magazines.

Both accused have been taken into custody and a case has been registered at Tarapith Police Station under relevant sections of the Arms Act.