Bengal: SSC publishes detailed list of ‘tainted’ candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Service Commission, on Thursday, published a detailed list of 1,806 individuals flagged as tainted or ineligible for teacher recruitment, as directed by the court.

Previously, only names and roll numbers of disqualified candidates from the 2016 panel had been shared. These candidates are those who allegedly secured appointments through irregularities, illegal recommendations, or manipulation of OMR sheets during the 2016 recruitment cycle — issues at the heart of the ongoing multi-agency investigation and court-monitored case into the SSC recruitment scam.

The new list additionally includes their full names, fathers’ names, roll numbers, subject, and date of birth, fulfilling the court’s order for greater transparency.

The move follows a directive by Justice Amrita Sinha from the Calcutta High Court that barred the flagged candidates from appearing in upcoming examinations under any circumstances.

However, the fresh list has stirred new controversy as critics question why the commission hasn’t included details such as the schools where these individuals were previously employed, or their corresponding departments.

Before the list was published, state Education Minister Bratya Basu held a Press conference where he announced that, in compliance with the High Court’s directive, the SSC would publish the list of identified ‘ineligible’ candidates.

He also stated that the SSC would release the list in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order, which has made it clear that the ongoing recruitment process must be completed by December 31. The Supreme Court had cancelled the entire 2016 panel.