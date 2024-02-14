‘Bengal spends 44% of state dev Budget for women empowerment’

Kolkata: Bengal government has taken initiatives to implement a more effective gender empowerment and social inclusion framework with the assistance of the World Bank. The women employment platform (WEP) is being implemented under this project.



Ever since the Mamata Banerjee government came to power, it introduced a host of new schemes not only to empower women but also to bring a sustainable change in the socio-economic conditions of the people in general. Quite a few schemes were launched by the state government to make women economically independent. Formation of self-help groups has brought a sea change in the lives of women in villages. Incidentally, Bengal government spends 44 per cent of the state development Budget (SDB) for empowerment of women and ensuring gender equality while around 17 per cent of SDB is being incurred for the overall welfare of the children. In the Budget for 2024-25, the Bengal government also introduced a Gender and Child Budget with a view to uplifting the welfare of women and holistic development of children. Minister of State (independent charge) for Finance, Chandrima Bhattacharya reminded that Bengal’s cultural ethos reflects profound reverence for women and affection for children. The state government has undertaken various initiatives to address the persistent challenges faced by women and children to create a safe and inclusive environment for their empowerment and development.

In the current Budget that was presented in the Assembly in the last week, the state government announced an increase in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women. The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000 per month. The enhanced financial assistance will be extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries will receive the hiked amount from May.