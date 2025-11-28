Bengal SIR: Unstable BLO App server slows voter data upload

Kolkata: Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across Bengal are struggling to upload enumeration forms as the BLO app server has remained unstable since Wednesday.

The data-upload process has slowed dramatically, with several BLOs saying they could barely digitise any forms till Thursday evening.

According to data from the CEO’s office, Kolkata North and Kolkata South are the worst affected. Digitisation in Kolkata North stands at 58 per cent, while Kolkata South has reached 64 per cent.

The state CEO office has acknowledged the problem and said the issue has been flagged to the Election Commission for necessary action. BLOs are required to complete digitisation of all enumeration forms by December 4, but many fear they will miss the deadline if the technical issues persist. The draft voter list is scheduled for publication on December 9, based on data uploaded through the BLO App.

A BLO who was protesting outside the CEO’s office said: “This problem is not new. The server issue has existed since the beginning of the digitisation process. We have repeatedly informed the Commission, but no action has been taken. The situation has become worse since Wednesday.”

Poll panel data shows that 82.91 per cent of distributed forms have been digitised statewide. The figure was 78.42 per cent on Wednesday—an increase of only 4 per cent in 24 hours. “On average, at least 10 to 15 per cent forms are digitised in a day. The server issue has clearly slowed down the process,” an EC official said.

The developments coincided with the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, indicating that it may extend the deadline for publishing West Bengal’s draft electoral rolls if petitioners challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process justify such relief. The court has sought the ECI’s counter-affidavit and listed the West Bengal matters for hearing on December 9.

Meanwhile, the first level checking of EVM & VVPATs started on Thursday at 10 venues in 8 districts. Observers of ECI and engineers reached the venue for the exercise. Security arrangements have been made and the political parties have been duly communicated.

The exercise has started in South 24-Parganas, Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Purulia.