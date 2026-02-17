Bengal SIR: ECI suspends 7 AEROs for ‘misconduct’

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the immediate suspension of seven government officials serving as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers across six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal for alleged misconduct during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated, with cadre-controlling authorities asked to complete action swiftly and report compliance.

The move follows an earlier decision to suspend four officials and seek FIRs over alleged irregularities, prompting the summoning of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty. While the Trinamool Congress accused the Commission of acting on BJP allegations, Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal said the suspensions were lawful and in line with Supreme Court guidelines.