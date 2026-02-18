Bengal SIR: ECI suspends 3 micro-observers over ‘outsourcing of duties’

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday suspended three micro-observers in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district following adverse reports submitted by district electoral roll observers appointed by the apex poll body.



Meanwhile, Nabanna has finally taken action against the four state officials by lodging FIRs against them following the Election Commission’s order. Tuesday was the last day to comply with the order. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty wrote to the Commission informing that the poll panel’s order has come into effect.

“On the report of ECl appointed District Electoral Roll Observers, 3 (three) micro-observers have been suspended by the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal today (Tuesday) afternoon. Electoral Roll Micro Observers (ERMOs) being under deputation to ECl are directed to perform their duties diligently and not to outsource /delegate their work to anyone else failing which they will be liable for the consequences,” Bengal CEO Manoj Kuamr Agarwal, in a message, said.

The observers were accused of handing over their assigned work to others, in violation of Election Commission guidelines.

The Chief Electoral Officer’s office has reiterated that ERMOs play a crucial role in the preparation and updating of electoral rolls.

“Clear instructions have been issued that outsourcing work or delegating responsibilities to unauthorised persons will not be tolerated, and strict action will follow any breach of rules,” a senior official at the CEO’s office said.

According to sources, the four officers against whom FIR has been lodged are Tathagata Mandal, Debottam Dutta Chowdhury, Biplab Sarkar and Sudipta Das. Among them, Debottam and Tathagata were working as ERO and AERO of Baruipur East, while Biplab and Sudipta were associated with the Moyna assembly constituency in East Midnapore. The allegation was of providing the login IDs for the Election Commission’s database to departmental staff for illegally adding names to the voter list.

Debottam worked as Deputy Project Director of the District Rural Development Board of South 24-Parganas. Tathagata worked as an Assistant Officer in the 100-day work project of Joynagar-I block, Biplab was the District Officer of Minority Affairs of East Midnapore, and Sudipta was the Panchayat Account and Audit Officer of Tamluk block.

Nabanna has also initiated FIR against data entry operator Surajit Halder as per Commission’ s direction.