Bengal SIR: EC to meet TMC 10-member delegation in Delhi

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) will meet a Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegation in New Delhi on Friday, following the party’s request for an appointment with the poll panel. In a letter to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, the Commission’s secretariat said a delegation comprising the party’s authorised representative and four additional members may meet senior officials at 11 am on November 28 at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road.

“The Commission always welcomes regular interaction with political parties for constructive dialogue. Accordingly, the Commission has considered the party’s request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of the All India Trinamool Congress, comprising the authorised representative (Derek O’Brien) of the party along with four other members, for a meeting at 11:00 AM on 28.11.2025 (Friday),” the letter stated. The EC noted that Trinamool’s Rajya Sabha leader Derek O’Brien had written to the poll panel on Sunday seeking time for a delegation of MPs. The Commission has asked the party to share the names of the delegation members and their vehicle details at [email protected] so that necessary arrangements can be made.

In a separate letter to the CEC, O’Brien said the 10-member MP delegation would include Satabdi Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal, Sajda Ahmed, Mamata Thakur, Mahua Moitra, Saket Gokhale and Prakash Chik Baraik, besides himself. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, accusing the state’s Chief Electoral Officer of issuing a “questionable” request for proposal (RfP) to outsource key election-related data work. She questioned whether the move was made “under pressure from a political party”.

Banerjee also flagged the CEO office’s alleged consideration of setting up polling stations inside private residential complexes. She urged the Commission to examine both issues with “utmost seriousness, impartiality and transparency”.