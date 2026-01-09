Bengal SIR: EC exempts overseas electors from personal hearings

Kolkata: The Election Commission (EC) has exempted electors who are temporarily residing abroad for studies, official work, medical treatment or other purposes from appearing in person during hearings. The office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday issued a directive to district electoral officers (DEOs) in this regard.

Under the directive, such overseas electors may send an authorised family member, along with proof of relationship, to appear on their behalf and submit the documents specified by the Commission.

The Trinamool Congress has been pressing for exemption of these electors from physical hearings and has submitted several deputations to the Commission.

The ruling party has also suggested virtual hearings for such voters, though no directions have been issued on this proposal. Sources said the state CEO had written to the Election Commission of India seeking exemption from personal hearings for voters residing abroad who were served notices due to non-mapping or logical discrepancies. The TMC has raised a similar demand for migrant workers within the country, but the Commission has not yet issued any guidelines in their case.

Earlier, during the hearing phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the Election Commission had introduced special measures for Indians living abroad for education or employment. It had announced that if a non-resident Indian was served a notice, the issue could be resolved by submitting passport and visa-related documents at the Indian embassy in the country of residence.

Later in the day , the Commission issued a directive allowing exemption from personal appearance in SIR hearing for students and other persons temporarily away from the state for the purpose of study, hospitalization and private sector employment. The poll has also exempted government employees, military and para military personnel and PSU employees posted outside the state from personal appearance in hearing of SIR of electoral rolls. Any family member of these electors may appear in the hearing with a document providing his/ her relation with the elector and submit any of the 13 documents notified by the poll body.