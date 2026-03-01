Bengal SIR 2026 | Over 4L deletions in North Kol, mixed changes in South

Kolkata: A total of 4.07 lakh names have been removed from the final electoral rolls of seven North Kolkata Assembly constituencies, up from 3.90 lakh in the draft, with 17,000 names added in the final list.

At least 3,207 names have been dropped from the voter rolls across four Assembly constituencies in South Kolkata.

In Ballygunge, which has 291 booths, the voter count has increased marginally from 1,90,025 to 1,90,704. However, 23,968 names remain under scrutiny.

In Ballygunge, over 650 voters were added to the draft list. South Kolkata now has 1,093 polling booths, with the final rolls showing 6,88,099 voters, down from 6,91,306 in the draft, and 78,657 entries marked “under verification”.

Ballygunge will be a key Assembly Constituency to watch, as current MLA Babul Supriyo is set to move to the Rajya Sabha. Speculation suggests Trinamool Congress may field Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, MLA from Khardah in North 24-Parganas, for the seat.

Meanwhile, long queues were seen outside district election offices and cyber cafes across the state, as voters sought to check whether their names appeared in the updated rolls.

In districts such as Bankura, North 24-Parganas and parts of Kolkata, hard copies were displayed on notice boards, drawing steady streams of residents.

At several district magistrates’ and sub-divisional offices, voters waited in long queues to verify whether their names were listed as “approved”, “deleted” or “under adjudication”.