Bengal, Sikkim to ink reciprocal transport agreement after 3 years

Siliguri: After three years, a reciprocal agreement is set to be signed between the West Bengal and Sikkim Transport Departments, aiming to streamline vehicle movement between the two states.

The agreement, which seeks to address long-standing concerns of drivers and passengers, was discussed in a high-level meeting held at the State Guest House in Siliguri on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Snehashish Chakraborty, the minister-in-charge of West Bengal State Transport department, Saumitra Mohan, Transport Secretary, Gautam Deb Mayor of Siliguri, Madan Cintury, the Advisor of Transport department of Sikkim and others. One of the major issues addressed in the meeting was the inconvenience faced by drivers traveling between the two states.

Previously, vehicles registered in West Bengal were restricted from carrying passengers beyond Gangtok, whereas Sikkim-registered vehicles could travel freely throughout Bengal. This disparity had led to frustration among Bengal drivers.

In response, the new agreement will allow Bengal drivers to drop passengers directly at hotels in Sikkim. However, for further travel within Sikkim, passengers will need to switch to Sikkim-registered vehicles.

The same rule will apply to Sikkimese drivers operating in Bengal. Previously, 3,000 passenger vehicles from each state operated between West Bengal and Sikkim, but due to rising tourist demand, this number will be increased to 4,500 for both states. Both states have also planned to introduce 10 electric buses each to promote sustainable transportation. Currently, 98 buses from Bengal and 138 buses from Sikkim commute between the states.

“Several important transport issues were discussed, including easing movement for drivers, improving traffic congestion, and planning future initiatives. The reciprocal agreement with Sikkim is a significant step forward and will be finalized after government approval,” said the minister.

Madan Centuri, Advisor of Sikkim Transport said: “The last reciprocal agreement was signed in 2022, where it was mentioned that the vehicles of both states can drop the passengers at the hotel; further, local drivers will carry them for sightseeing.

This rule will be imposed in the future for both states.” Before the meeting the Minister visited NBSTC-owned abandoned land in Mallaguri, Siliguri, to explore the feasibility of constructing a new bus terminus. Discussions were also held on tackling Siliguri’s traffic congestion, with multiple proposals under consideration.