‘Bengal shows the path’: Abhishek hails same-sex couple’s wedding

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee saluted the two women, Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar, for breaking the shackles and tying the knot. They got married at the Paler Chak Temple in Jalabeira, Kultali Block, on November 4.

Following Abhishek’s instruction, his party MP from Mathurapur, Bapi Halder, arranged a felicitation programme for the two women. Abhishek conveyed best wishes to the newly married couple while speaking on Halder’s phone.

Abhishek on social media stated that society will break old shackles and barriers and become a place for open thinking. “Bengal shows the path to the rest of the country,” Abhishek added.

Hundreds gathered to witness a rare celebration of love between two women in their early twenties—a bold act in a country where same-sex marriage still lacks legal recognition and awaits a Supreme Court verdict. The ceremony, filled with joy and defiance, saw guests ululate, blow conch shells, and shower blessings

on the couple. In a post on X, Abhishek stated: “Two women have tied knot cutting all the societal bindings which is an example for the entire state as well as the country. It is an example of courage, free thinking in free India. The pledge of living together what they have taken is pride for Bengal and Bengalis. May their love stay forever….”

As a gesture of appreciation for this display of open-mindedness, the Mamata Banerjee government will undertake development works worth Rs 25 lakh in the village, said Mathurapur MP in a Press statement.

The ruling TMC claimed that the residents of the Sundarbans village, where Riya Sardar and Rakhi Naskar solemnised their marriage, have set an extraordinary example.

“By wholeheartedly supporting and celebrating this union, they have shown that Bengal is not just rich in culture, but also ahead of its time in thought and spirit. We firmly believe that a truly progressive society is one that celebrates love, equality, and freedom in all its forms,” Trinamool said.