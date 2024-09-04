Bengal showed the way to rest of India: Abhishek

Kolkata: With an anti-rape bill passed in the state assembly on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee said Bengal is showing the way to the rest of the country.



Abhishek wrote on X: “Given the harrowing statistic of a RAPE EVERY 15 MINUTES, the demand for a COMPREHENSIVE TIME-BOUND ANTI-RAPE LAW is more pressing than ever. BENGAL is leading the charge with its ANTI-RAPE BILL. The Union must now take decisive action - whether by ordinance or BNSS amendment in the upcoming parliament session to ensure that justice is both swift and severe, with TRIALS AND CONVICTIONS concluded in 50 DAYS. #BengalShowsTheWay”.

Recently, in the backdrop of the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital Abhishek had said if the Centre does not introduce a Bill for a stringent and time-bound anti-rape law in the next three to four months, he will introduce a private member Bill in the Parliament. Banerjee opined there is a dire need for a strong anti- rape law in India which will ensure a time-bound trial and conviction of offenders within one to two months. He questioned if the Centre can, within few hours, “demonetize notes, impose lockdown during Covid, and grab power of Delhi government through an ordinance, then why can’t it introduce an anti-rape law?”

“Those involved in such crimes have no right to live in society. Justice will only be served if an appropriate law is introduced. We want the offenders to be punished but also ensure such crime is not repeated. What we need today is a strong law. If this is not introduced by the Centre in the next three to four months, there will be mass movement in Delhi demanding it. If people hit the streets no one can stop them,” he had said.