Bengal shopping fest ends with ‘solidifying state’s status as global retail powerhouse’

KOLKATA: The Bengal Shopping Festival 2024, a first-of-its-kind event, concluded on a grand note at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on Tuesday, September 24. Organised by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), in collaboration with the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Limited (WBIDC), the festival aimed to position West Bengal as a global shopping hub, showcasing its retail and commercial strength.



The closing ceremony featured key insights from prominent figures, including Chief Secretary of West Bengal Manoj Pant, principal secretary of MSME&T department Rajesh Pandey, and WBIDC managing director

Vandana Yadav. The five-day expo concluded with an impressive footfall of over 1.5 lakh attendees and generated sales worth Rs 100 crore. Organised by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA) in collaboration with WBIDC, the fest featured 430 exhibitors across sectors like fashion, electronics, handicrafts, and food. Cultural performances and interactive sessions enhanced the experience, showcasing Bengal’s diversity and retail strength.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant praised the event’s success, highlighting the state’s Geographical Indication (GI) products and potential for future growth. “It has been a long journey of planning and collaboration and I am thrilled to witness the outstanding outcome today. To everyone who has been associated with this event, as well as to all the participants who contributed to its success, my sincerest appreciation and congratulations. The performances and displays across all the halls have been exceptional, especially the showcase of Geographical Indication (GI) products, which highlight the unique craftsmanship and heritage of our state,” said Pant.

Delivering the closing statement, Sushil Poddar, president, Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), said: “The soil and air of Bengal possess a unique magic. It is here that we continually ignite innovative ideas, like the Bengal Shopping Festival, showcasing our ability to turn vision into reality. What the country thinks, Bengal does.”