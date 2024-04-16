Bengal shines in UPSC, 15 to 16 candidates reach final list

Kolkata: Bengal continued its stellar performance in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023 with 15 to 16 candidates making it to the final list.



Among them, seven candidates are from Satyendra Nath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC). The results of the UPSC, CSE 2023 was announced on Tuesday.

Ankit Agarwal, 297 rank, pursued BE in Mechanical Engineering from Visveswaraiah Technological University, Karnataka while Bratati Dutta, 346 rank, completed her Masters in Agriculture from Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology, Bhubaneshwar.

Goutam Thakuri from Bagdogra in the Hills ranked 391. She pursued Masters in International Relations from JNU, New Delhi while Anushka Sarkar, ranked 426, completed her Bachelor’s degree in Geography from Lady Brabourne College and Masters in Development Studies from NIT Rourkela (Gold Medalist).

Rimita Saha, who secured an all India rank 566, has done B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from NIT Durgapur (Gold Medalist) and M.Tech in Power Systems from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi while Paramita Malakar who ranked 812 has done B.Sc Hons in Physics from Seth Anandram Jaipuria College under Calcutta University.

Md. Burhan Zaman who ranked 822 has done his B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering from Indian Institute of Engineering, Science and Technology, Shibpur. Among these seven students , Rimita Saha and Bratati Dutta, owing to the category they belong to, are expected to get IAS and IPS, respectively.

About 66 students of SNTCSSC had cleared UPSC CSE 2023 prelims. Around 16 candidates from SNTCSSC had appeared for the UPSC CSE 2023 Personality Test and ultimately 7 of them made it to the final list.

Sources said another two candidates from the Hills are also in the list of successful candidates. Jayashree Pradhan has ranked 52 while Ajay Moktan bagged 494 rank.

SNTCSSC, an initiative of the Bengal government, aims to extend its reach to instil confidence in every aspirant all across the state, including districts and rural areas so that sincere and capable students of Bengal can be a part of a highly competitive examination like the UPSC CSE.