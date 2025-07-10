Bengal sets 30-day deadline for police verification, medicals in govt job recruitment

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has directed all concerned officials that police verification and medical examinations must be completed within 30 days of issuing the appointment recommendation letter.

The move is aimed at streamlining and expediting the recruitment process and cutting down the time for government job appointments in the state.

According to Nabanna, the moment a recommendation is issued by the West Bengal Public Service Commission or any other relevant recruiting body, the concerned department must immediately inform the selected candidates.

This includes publishing notices on the department’s website and sending e-mail communications detailing the next steps, including instructions for police verification, medical examination and training.

The directive also clarifies that even if in-person interaction is required during police verification, the entire process must still be completed within the stipulated 30-day period.

Any failure to comply with this timeline will lead to accountability measures, and the administration will initiate appropriate action.

Additionally, once the recruitment process is complete, the appointed candidate must be promptly sent for training. If any official deliberately or unnecessarily delays the process, they will first receive a formal warning and repeat offences will result in disciplinary action for misconduct.

This firm directive from Nabanna aims to enhance administrative

efficiency. In the past, there have been instances of recruitment processes getting delayed due to prolonged police verifications or

medical checks.