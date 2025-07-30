Bengal set to roll out guidelines for safety of women working night shifts

Kolkata: The Bengal government is set to introduce new guidelines to enhance the safety and protection of women working night shifts in several sectors, including the Information Technology (IT) sector.

The state Home department has already prepared a draft policy and is consulting key departments, including IT, Health, Transport and Police, where women are commonly employed on night shifts.

The draft policy states: “Employment in night shifts shall not be mandatory for women. Written consent must be obtained from all women employees who agree to

work such shifts.”

It further stated: “Employers shall provide secure and free transportation to and from the workplace for women employees working night shifts.”

Post the RG Kar incident in August 2024, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that her government would bring these guidelines to ensure the safety of women working in night shifts.

A Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court directed the state government earlier this year to form a “review team” on the safety of women at the workplace, especially those engaged in night duty.

According to sources in the state secretariat, a total of 22 points have been mentioned in this draft proposal.

“All vehicles must have trained and verified drivers, GPS tracking, and emergency alert systems. An escort/security personnel, preferably a woman, must accompany the vehicle, if feasible,” reads the draft policy.

The draft guidelines also mentioned that the night shift will be from 8 pm to 6 am, and at least 10 women or one-third of the total shift should be kept together in the office.

In addition, arrangements should be made for a place for female workers to take rest, and a canteen must be set up so that they do not have to go outside the office premises to have food. “An ambulance should also be kept at disposal. CCTVs should be installed at the entry-exit points and in the corridors of the office. The organisations should have a committee to receive internal complaints and adopt a zero tolerance policy in case of sexual harassment,” it said. According to the draft policy, the emergency number for workplace safety must be hung in such a place in the office that everyone can notice it clearly and easily. There will be an internal safety review committee in every company, the draft further proposes.