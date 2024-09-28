Bengal set to lead revolution in semiconductor technology: Mamata

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that Bengal is ready to lead the revolution in semiconductor technology in India.



She also stated that her government has received an investment proposal in this regard. Bengal will make its mark on the world map once again, she stated.

Banerjee attributed this potential to the “relentless efforts” of the state to engage with emerging technologies and attract investments. In her post on X, Banerjee said: “Kolkata is set to LEAD the semiconductor revolution in India! Due to GoWB’s relentless efforts to engage emerging technologies and harness investment potentials in the state, we have secured a major American investment proposal that highlights the State’s skill and potential.”

She further stated that the semiconductor facility may emerge to be a multi-material fab for national security and aspirations of people of Bengal will be fulfilled.

“Fulfilling our aspirations of Biswa Bangla, the semiconductor facility may emerge to be a great multi-material fab for national security. A latest tweet by the Government of India yesterday also corroborates this. We are grateful to the US government and the corporate world for their overtures,” she further posted.

The Chief Minister on Thursday said that the state government has already identified land for the proposed semiconductor fabrication plant.The announcement was made recently following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden in Wilmington. Banerjee, after holding a meeting with the American Consulate at Nabanna, told reporters on Thursday that a detailed discussion was held regarding the setting up of the semiconductor fabrication plant.She suggested to the American Consulate to prepare a roadmap on the basis of which a programme related to this can be hosted in January 2025 ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit which will be held on February 5 and 6.

Millennium Post on September 25, wrote that in the next edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), one of the main agendas would be how to make necessary advancements in the field of semiconductor technology.

As Bengal is set to explore avenues in semiconductor technology, it is expected to bring socio-economic changes in the lives of people of the state.