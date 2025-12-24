Bengal set to lead nation in SME sector: Chandranath Sinha

Siliguri: Sales in the handicrafts sector have been “steadily increasing” every year, along with a growing number of artisans, and it is only a matter of time before Bengal emerges as the “best in the country” in the small and medium industries sector, state Small and Medium Industries minister Chandranath Sinha said on Tuesday.

Sinha made the remarks after inaugurating a handicrafts fair in Siliguri. The minister said that handicraft sales in Siliguri alone had crossed Rs 15 crore last year and expressed confidence that business would rise significantly this year as well, as the fair is being organised under a government initiative.

Under the initiative of the state government, North Bengal’s first Biswa Bangla Shilpi Haat (a dedicated area for the handicrafts fair) was established at Kawakhali in Siliguri. Spread over nearly four acres, the artisan marketplace is hosting the fair for the seventh time this year. The fair will continue till January 12. Entry is free, and it remains open daily from 1 pm to 8 pm. Highlighting the broader impact of the fair, Sinha said: “This fair provides platforms for the artisans. Apart from the fairs, the artisans can sell their products online too. The state government has successfully created that pathway.”

This year, around 650 artisans have set up stalls displaying a wide range of handcrafted products. Artisans from all districts of the state have brought items made from wood, bamboo, jute, cane, paper, glass, yarn, clay and metals. Every winter, this fair serves as a platform for artisans to showcase their creations from the entire year.

More than 5.5 lakh artisans are engaged in producing various handicraft items across Bengal. The state government has already distributed photo identity cards to them. Every year, state-level fairs are organised in Kolkata and other districts to enable artisans to sell their products directly to urban consumers. In the 2024–25 financial year, 10,356 artisans participated in such fairs, recording total sales of Rs 93.27 crore.