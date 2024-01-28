Bengal sends out message of ‘unity in diversity’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday sent across a message of communal harmony and unity in diversity.

Banerjee attended the 75th Republic Day parade on Red Road on Friday with a tableau designed on the theme of ‘Dharmo Jar Jar, Utsav Sobar’ (a person may follow a particular religion but a festival is for all) being displayed by the government.

The idea was conceptualised by the state Information and Cultural Affairs. The tableau had replicas of a temple, mosque, church etc to churn out the essence of the theme. Bengal is known for its unity in diversity. Images of Dakshineswar Temple, Nakhoda mosque and churches were seen on the tableau. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee always bats for unity and harmony among all religions. There was a tableau of the state Panchayats and Rural Development department on the theme of Pathashree while Kolkata Police showcased a tableau on Safe Drive Save Life. The Chief Minister arrived at Red Road at around 11.30 am on Friday. Governor CV Ananda Bose and Speaker Biman Banerjee also graced the occasion. A walk-past comprising 100 beneficiaries carried placards of social welfare schemes namely Lakshmir Bhandar, Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Student Credit Card, Kanyashree, Aikyashree, Shikshshree and Medashree on the Red Road parade. Departments like Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Backward Classes Welfare, Education, Tribal Development and Minority Affairs took part in the walk past.

A major attraction of this year’s parade was a walk past of 100 persons with displays of all the 27 GI products of the state. Placards and cutouts of the GI products, including Joynagar’s Moa, Banglar Rosogolla, Nakshi Kantha, Shantiniketan Leather Goods etc, will be on display.